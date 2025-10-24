Home / Finance / News / Fintech NBFCs grew faster than industry, but both show annual moderation

Fintech NBFCs grew faster than industry, but both show annual moderation

Operating on a small-ticket, high-volume model, fintech-driven NBFCs saw active loans grow by 25.6 per cent on an annual basis, outperforming the overall NBFC industry's 15.1 per cent growth

NBFC
NBFC
Raghu Mohan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) which are fintech (NBFCs-fintech) grew by 34.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) as of June 2025 to Rs 2.1 trillion, significantly outpacing the overall NBFC industry growth of 24.5 per cent at Rs 23.9 trn. According to CRIF High Mark’s Finsight report, in the case of both NBFCs-fintech and NBFCs as whole, the growth rate is a moderation compared to the preceding year’s Y-o-Y growth of 58.5 per cent and 38 per cent, largely due to regulatory interventions. In terms of active loans, fintech-NBFCs, operating on a small-ticket, high-volume model, saw this grow by 25.6 per cent Y-o-Y, maintaining momentum and outperforming the overall NBFC industry’s 15.1 per cent YoY growth.
 
On delinquencies, the portfolio-at-risk (PAR) in the 31-90 day and 91-180 day timeframe remained stable or slightly improved across both fintech-NBFCs and overall NBFCs between June 2024 and June 2025. But during this period, delinquencies in the 180-day plus bucket rose for fintech-NBFCs to 8.6 per cent from 7.1 per cent, but declined for the overall NBFC to 5.2 per cent from 5.8 per cent.
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Be polite in dealing with honest taxpayers: Sitharaman tells GST officers

India's financial sector sees $8 billion in deals, M&As jump 127% in 2025

NPCI says teething issues persist in same-day cheque clearing system

Premium

NBFC and fintechs' micro loan play catches regulatory attention

RBI flags geopolitical tensions as key risk to cross-border payments

Topics :Finance NewsNBFCsfinancial sector

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story