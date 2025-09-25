RBI renews Statement of Commitment to FX Global Code for FX markets

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has signed a renewed Statement of Commitment (SoC) to the FX Global Code, the central bank said in a release on Wednesday. The Code sets out global principles of good practice in the foreign exchange market and aims to promote the integrity and effective functioning of the wholesale FX market.

The RBI said it is a Market Participant as defined by the Code and is committed to conducting its foreign exchange (FX) market activities in accordance with the principles of the Code.

“The Bank confirms that it acts as a Market Participant as defined by the Code and is committed to conducting its FX market activities in a manner consistent with the principles of the Code. To this end, it has taken appropriate steps, based on the size and complexity of its activities, and the nature of its engagement in the FX market, to align its activities with the principles of the Code,” the RBI said in its release.