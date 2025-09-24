Home / Finance / News / Lenders tilt towards collateral-backed lending: TransUnion report

Lenders tilt towards collateral-backed lending: TransUnion report

Shift towards collateral-backed lending signals risk-conscious credit growth

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has prescribed norms that lenders have to follow before classifying loan accounts as fraud.
Meanwhile, overall retail credit balance-level delinquencies across higher-balance products remained stable, indicating sound portfolio health. | Illustration: Binay Sinha
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Lenders have shifted from unsecured to secured credit, with portfolios rebalancing towards collateral-backed lending from consumption-driven loans, TransUnion CIBIL said in a report on Wednesday.
 
According to the report, portfolio balances of lenders grew at a slower pace of 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the quarter ended June 2025, compared to 25 per cent YoY a year ago, with deceleration visible across all product segments, but more pronounced in unsecured products such as personal loans (8 per cent Y-o-Y), consumer durable loans (8 per cent Y-o-Y) and credit cards (12 per cent Y-o-Y).
 
Meanwhile, the outstanding balances of secured products continued to grow by double digits, although all at a slower pace than in the same quarter a year ago, with the most significant growth being for loans against property, which increased by 23 per cent Y-o-Y, and gold loans, which increased by 26 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
“As portfolio growth moderates, the strategic pivot towards secured lending, highlighted by the robust performance of loans against property, reflects a conscious effort by lenders to drive credit expansion while managing risk,” the report said, adding that this signals a maturing credit environment where sustainability and stability are prioritised over volume growth.
 
Meanwhile, overall retail credit balance-level delinquencies across higher-balance products remained stable, indicating sound portfolio health. Among consumption products, personal loans continue to demonstrate improvement in 90+ days past due (DPD) performance. Credit card delinquencies rose 19 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y. Certain other loan segments, too, have seen a rise in 90+ DPD delinquencies, including two-wheeler loans (up 20 bps Y-o-Y), unsecured business loans (up 42 bps Y-o-Y), and commercial vehicle loans (up 50 bps Y-o-Y).

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Chhattisgarh bags ₹3.1k cr investment proposals in health & tourism sectors

Rupee holds steady as RBI intervenes to curb pressure from US risks

GST invoices getting smarter from October: Here's what you need to know

Premium

IBC cases piling up largely due to lack of NCLT Benches, DFS tells MCA

Premium

RBI pushes for return of unclaimed bank deposits over next 3 months

Topics :Finance Newscredit growth Indian lenders

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story