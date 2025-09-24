Lenders tilt towards collateral-backed lending: TransUnion report

Lenders have shifted from unsecured to secured credit, with portfolios rebalancing towards collateral-backed lending from consumption-driven loans, TransUnion CIBIL said in a report on Wednesday.

According to the report, portfolio balances of lenders grew at a slower pace of 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the quarter ended June 2025, compared to 25 per cent YoY a year ago, with deceleration visible across all product segments, but more pronounced in unsecured products such as personal loans (8 per cent Y-o-Y), consumer durable loans (8 per cent Y-o-Y) and credit cards (12 per cent Y-o-Y).

Meanwhile, the outstanding balances of secured products continued to grow by double digits, although all at a slower pace than in the same quarter a year ago, with the most significant growth being for loans against property, which increased by 23 per cent Y-o-Y, and gold loans, which increased by 26 per cent Y-o-Y.