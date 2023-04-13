Home / Finance / News / 'RBI's proposal to regulate bank penal charges could dent lenders revenues'

'RBI's proposal to regulate bank penal charges could dent lenders revenues'

"We believe there could be some negative revenue impact for banks," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a research note

MUMBAI
'RBI's proposal to regulate bank penal charges could dent lenders revenues'

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 1:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) proposal to discourage banks from capitalising on penal charges and additional interest loan defaults could potentially weigh on lenders' revenues going forward, Morgan Stanley said.

On Wednesday, the RBI issued a draft circular regarding charges related to loan accounts, aiming to promote transparency among regulated entities such as banks, for the disclosure of penalty interest.

The central bank observed that banks are levying higher interest rates on defaulters, over and above the applicable interest rates, on terms of which credit facilities were initially sanctioned.

"We believe there could be some negative revenue impact for banks," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a research note.

"That said, it is difficult to assess the impact, given limited information available in the public domain."

As a part of the draft guidelines, the RBI said that regulated entities cannot levy charges in the form of penalty interest.

Such entities cannot introduce any additional component to rate of interest if a default has occurred or if the borrower is non-compliant with the terms and conditions of the loan contract, the RBI said.

Further, the quantum of charges levied should be proportional to the default beyond a threshold, the central bank's draft guidelines said.

Regulated entities shall also disclose penalty charges and related conditions in the loan agreement.

A board-approved policy needs to be framed while levying penal charges, the RBI added, saying the central bank's final circular on the matter will state when all related instructions shall come into effect.

Morgan Stanley said it was waiting for clarity from banks on the potential impact of the circular.

However, Macquarie, in a separate note, said that their conversation with bankers revealed that the overall impact of the RBI's regulations on revenues and profitability of lenders would be "minimal."

These punitive interest charges are not a significant part of banks' revenues, Macquarie said.

 

(Reporting by Siddhi Nayak; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

Topics :RBIMorgan Stanley

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 1:05 PM IST

Also Read

Goldman Sachs plans to lay off hundreds of employees: Report

US Fed meeting, banking crisis to drive equity markets this week: Analysts

India has conditions in place for an economic boom: Morgan Stanley

Credit Suisse under pressure to merge with UBS, meets to weigh options

Relief over Credit Suisse deal crumbles as focus shifts to bond risks

Rupee appreciates 18 paise to 81.93 against US dollar in early trade

RBI okays re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as MD of AU Small Finance Bank

Reserve Bank of India proposes threshold for penal charges on loans

Bajaj Finance raises Rs 1,955 crore through medium term bonds

Bank of India plans to raise Rs 6,500 crore in FY24 to fund its growth

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story