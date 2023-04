Bajaj Finance raises Rs 1,955 crore through medium term bonds

It raised Rs 760 crore of term money through five-year bonds at 7.9 per cent coupon. The base issue size was Rs 350 crore, with greenshoe option of Rs 1,750 crore, bond dealers said

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

Bajaj Finance raises Rs 1,955 crore through medium term bonds