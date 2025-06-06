RBI set to ease rules for small-ticket gold loans: Guv Sanjay Malhotra

India's central bank will release final regulations for gold lending by Monday, with more relaxed norms for small-ticket lending, governor Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday.

In April, the Reserve Bank of India had proposed stricter rules for monitoring and disbursement of gold loans, which are often used by low-income borrowers. The RBI had sought comments on the proposed rules by the middle of May.

Last week, the federal finance ministry sought relaxations to the proposed rules, urging the central bank to ensure that small borrowers are not "adversely impacted".

The RBI plans to do away with credit appraisal, or the process of evaluating a borrower's creditworthiness, for gold loans up to Rs 250,000 ($2,915) per borrower, Malhotra said in a post-policy press conference in Mumbai.