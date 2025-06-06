RBI policy: MPC cuts repo rate by 50 bps to 5.5%, shifts stance to neutral

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday cut the repo rate by 50 basis points to 5.50 per cent, marking the third consecutive reduction in 2025. The central bank also shifted its monetary policy stance from 'accommodative' to 'neutral', signalling a more balanced approach to managing growth and inflation going forward.

Following the rate cut, the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate has been revised to 5.25 per cent, while the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate are adjusted to 5.75 per cent.

The decision was taken during the 55th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), held from June 4 to 6, under the chairmanship of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. The Governor emphasised that the Indian economy continues to display “strength, stability and opportunity” amid global concerns.

“The Indian economy is growing at a very fast pace, and all efforts are being made to grow even faster in our vision of Viksit Bharat,” he said. Explaining the shift in policy stance, the RBI stated that the space for further monetary easing has narrowed after a cumulative 100 basis points in rate cuts since February. The move to a neutral stance allows the MPC to remain flexible and data-driven in future policy actions. India's economy grew by 7.4 per cent in Q4 FY25 India's economy grew by 7.4 per cent year-on-year in the last quarter of the financial year that ended on March 31 (FY25), surpassing expectations and driven by robust performance in the construction, manufacturing, and services sectors. However, the full fiscal year FY25 recorded a growth rate of 6.5 per cent, the lowest in four years, reflecting challenges in sustaining momentum.

RBI's GDP forecast for FY26 The RBI retained its GDP growth forecast for 2025-26 (FY26) at 6.5 per cent, despite mixed signals from the global economy and potential downside risks from geopolitical tensions and trade policy uncertainties. However, it revised the quarterly growth projections: Q1 FY26: 6.5 per cent (revised from 6.5 per cent) Q2 FY26: 6.7 per cent (revised from 6.7 per cent) Q3 FY26: 6.6 per cent (revised from 6.6 per cent) Q4 FY26: 6.3 per cent (revised from 6.3 per cent) The central bank cited strong momentum in investment activity, improved balance sheets across sectors, government capital expenditure, and a promising agricultural outlook as key drivers of growth.

FY26 inflation predictions by RBI Headline CPI inflation dropped to 3.2 per cent in April 2025, its lowest level in nearly six years, driven largely by sustained declines in food prices. The RBI expects inflation to remain benign, projecting CPI inflation at 3.7 per cent for FY26, down from its earlier forecast of 4 per cent. The quarterly inflation forecast stands as follows: Q1 FY26: 2.9 per cent (revised from 3.6 per cent) Q2 FY26: 3.4 per cent (revised from 3.9 per cent) Q3 FY26: 3.9 per cent (revised from 3.8 per cent) Q4 FY26: 4.4 per cent (revised from 4.4 per cent)