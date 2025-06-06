India's forex reserves dip by $1.2 billion to $691.5 billion as on May 30

India's foreign exchange reserves stood at $691.5 billion as of May 30, the governor of the country's central bank said on Friday, down $1.2 billion from the previous week and coming off near-eight month highs.

The country's FX reserves are now about $13.4 billion below their all-time high hit in September 2024.

"These (reserves) are sufficient to fund more than 11 months of goods imports and about 96 per cent of external debt outstanding," Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in a statement while announcing the monetary policy decision.

Changes in foreign currency assets, expressed in dollar terms, include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of other currencies held in the reserves.