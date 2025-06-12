RBI winds down offshore currency tool reflecting shift in strategy

An email sent to the RBI seeking comment on the matter didn’t immediately receive a response.

Using offshore non-deliverable forwards has a number of advantages for central banks, including potentially lower costs and the fact that they don’t drain official reserves. That’s because the NDF contracts allow the central bank to influence the rupee’s levels without actually selling large amounts of dollars. Such interventions can also act as a signal of intent in the spot market, thus boosting the rupee when markets are volatile.

“A central bank cannot keep increasing its short forward book without losing the efficacy of this tool. So to prepare for further volatile events, the RBI will reduce its forward book substantially, if not completely,” said Dhiraj Nim, currency strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.