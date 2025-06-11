Union Bank of India reduces repo linked rate by 50 bps, effective June 11

Union Bank of India has slashed its external benchmark lending rate (EBLR) by 50 basis points after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a similar cut in the policy rate, the bank said in a press release. The revised lending rates came into effect from June 11.

“With this move, Union Bank of India has completely aligned its EBLR and RLLR with the recent RBI rate cut, which will be beneficial to new and existing retail (home, vehicle, personal, etc.) and MSME borrowers,” the press release stated.

Following the RBI’s 50 bps policy rate cut, several banks have started revising their lending rates downwards. These include Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, all of which have reduced their repo-linked lending rates.

The downward revision in lending rates will make home loans, personal loans, and business loans cheaper for borrowers, as most of these products are directly linked to the repo rate.