Sebi chief urges public interest directors to strengthen governance at MIIs

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 6:46 PM IST
Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday urged public interest directors (PIDs) at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) to evolve from traditional oversight roles to strategic stewardship, as governance expectations rise across India’s financial ecosystem.
Speaking at the Public Interest Directors Conclave, Pandey said the role of PIDs will gain greater significance and will come under sharper scrutiny as India’s capital markets continue to expand.
Pandey emphasised that the safety, efficiency, and stability of the financial system must always take precedence over the commercial interests of MIIs — which include stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories.
“Please use the authority vested in you by Sebi. Bring your independent judgment to the table. Proactively bring to Sebi’s notice any risk identified by you. Reinforce the checks and balances that strengthen your institution’s governance culture,” Pandey told the gathering, calling on directors to prioritise public interest and fairness.
Stronger oversight, cyber vigilance
The Sebi chairman asked PIDs to ensure their interventions during board meetings are properly recorded and that deliberations cover critical operational and financial issues. He urged them to exercise independence when reviewing the adequacy of financial and human resources within their institutions.
Highlighting the growing importance of technological resilience, Pandey called for stronger oversight of cybersecurity risks, warning that system failures must be treated with the same seriousness as financial irregularities.
“Ensure that as MIIs innovate, there is no compromise on systemic stability or data integrity. Sebi encourages the use of AI and machine learning tools, but with guardrails to protect privacy and security of investor data,” he said.
Governance reforms and new measures
Pandey also detailed steps taken by Sebi to enhance governance and ease compliance burdens on MIIs. These include:
Removal of the cooling-off period for public interest directors.
Introduction of skill evaluation metrics for PID appointments.
Mandating the appointment of two executive directors on MII boards.
Sebi has also proposed a simplified regulatory framework for the administration and governance of MIIs, aimed at ensuring balanced oversight while supporting innovation and efficiency.
