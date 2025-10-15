Sebi chief urges public interest directors to strengthen governance at MIIs

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Wednesday urged public interest directors (PIDs) at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) to evolve from traditional oversight roles to strategic stewardship, as governance expectations rise across India’s financial ecosystem.

Speaking at the Public Interest Directors Conclave, Pandey said the role of PIDs will gain greater significance and will come under sharper scrutiny as India’s capital markets continue to expand.

Pandey emphasised that the safety, efficiency, and stability of the financial system must always take precedence over the commercial interests of MIIs — which include stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories.

“Please use the authority vested in you by Sebi . Bring your independent judgment to the table. Proactively bring to Sebi’s notice any risk identified by you. Reinforce the checks and balances that strengthen your institution’s governance culture,” Pandey told the gathering, calling on directors to prioritise public interest and fairness. Stronger oversight, cyber vigilance The Sebi chairman asked PIDs to ensure their interventions during board meetings are properly recorded and that deliberations cover critical operational and financial issues. He urged them to exercise independence when reviewing the adequacy of financial and human resources within their institutions. Highlighting the growing importance of technological resilience, Pandey called for stronger oversight of cybersecurity risks, warning that system failures must be treated with the same seriousness as financial irregularities.