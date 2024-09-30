REC witnesses hefty investor demand for rare corporate bond issue

REC witnessed strong demand for a rarely-used type of corporate bond, as investors flocked to the state-run firm's issuance which also provides a tax benefit, merchant bankers said on Monday.

"The bond issue witnessed demand from across the segment including qualified institutional buyers, high network individuals, family offices and other such investors, because this is a very unique product," said Umesh Khandelwal, chief business officer at Tipsons Group.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The non-banking financial company raised Rs 5,000 crore ($596.7 million) through a deep-discount zero-coupon bond at a yield of 6.25 per cent.



The base size of the issue was Rs 1,000 crore, with a greenshoe option of Rs 4,000 crore.



The company received bids worth Rs 33,670 crore, nearly 34 times of the base issue and more than seven times the entire issue. The bonds were rated AAA by rating agencies.



"The current tax-free bonds are yielding just around 5.20 per cent-5.25 per cent, and even if we consider post-tax returns for the current REC bond issue, it works out to be around 5.47 per cent-5.48 per cent, which is very attractive," said a senior merchant banker requesting anonymity, as he is not auhtorised to speak to media.



Deep-discount bonds are generally issued at a more than 20 per cent discount to their face value, and do not pay regular interest, a feature similar to zero-coupon notes that removes reinvestment risks.



"While the bonds are not entirely tax-free, they offer a significant loterm capital gains benefit, making them a stand-out," said Venkatakrishnan Srinivasan, founder and managing partner at Rockfort Fincap.



The bonds offer a tax benefit as the loterm capital gains tax on these notes is 12.5 per cent, lower than what is usually charged based on the income group of investors.



"You can say tax efficient structure and scarcity value led to the keen demand," said Shameek Ray, head of debt capital markets at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership.

