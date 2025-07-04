Home / Finance / News / Rupee bond rush set to ease as RBI signals limited scope for rate cuts

Rupee bond rush set to ease as RBI signals limited scope for rate cuts

Aggressive liquidity infusions and a series of rate cuts this year, most recently a surprise 50 basis point cut to 5.5 per cent in June, pushed yields to the lowest in three years

Rupee
India’s busy local-currency rupee bond market is poised to slow after the country’s central bank hinted room for further rate cuts could be limited.
Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 8:36 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Divya Patil
 
India’s busy local-currency rupee bond market is poised to slow after the country’s central bank hinted room for further rate cuts could be limited.
 
Aggressive liquidity infusions and a series of rate cuts this year, most recently a surprise 50 basis point cut to 5.5 per cent in June, pushed yields to the lowest in three years and spurred a flurry of issuance as borrowers sought to lock in lower rates. 
 
As a result, Indian companies raised a record ₹6.6 trillion ($77.1 billion) through local-currency notes in the first half of the year, up 29 per cent from the year prior, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. 
 
Underwriters now expect that rush to ebb, citing a policy shift by the Reserve Bank of India to neutral from accommodative and moderating growth prospects. Headwinds from trade and geopolitics are threatening the nation’s economic outlook too. 
 
“Issuance will remain fairly strong, but the pace will not be as frenetic as before,” said Shameek Ray, executive vice president at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd., pointing to limited room for borrowing costs to fall further.  
 
Yields on Indian debt have since started to climb. After touching the lowest since 2022 on June 6, average yields on top-rated three-year company notes have risen 13 basis points, as of Wednesday. 
 
Still, the recent increases have only pared the drop in financing costs this year. 
 
Monetary policy emerged as the key driver for corporate debt sales in India this year as falling rates lured conglomerates to the market. Grasim Industries Ltd. secured its lowest-cost onshore note since 2020 and the ports unit of Adani Group raised a record sum from the domestic bond market. Jio Credit Ltd., a shadow lender owned by tycoon Mukesh Ambani, sold its first-ever bond. 
 
“Inquiries from companies about bond fundraisings have increased,” said Jigar Vaishnav, director at Tipsons Group. “Abundant liquidity and cheaper borrowing costs have also prompted many companies to borrow locally rather than tapping offshore. It has been a very busy time on the desk.”
 
Still, global uncertainties and weaker capital spending due to slower economic growth could hurt corporate bond sales in the second half of the year, said Aditi Mittal, director at A.K. Capital Services Ltd., the third biggest rupee bond banker this year. 
 
“We expect the second half may see some slowdown from the current pace, given the expected longish pause in monetary policy,” she said. 
 
Companies may choose loans over bonds as banks pass on the interest rate cuts by lowering lending rates, diminishing issuance, added ICICI Securities’ Ray.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Momentum funds may deliver high long-term returns for aggressive investors

Premium

FinMin pushes PSBs to expand branches amid private sector competition

Premium

Banking system liquidity hits 3-year high at $3.74 trillion: RBI data

Premium

Central Bank partnership to boost bancassurance: FGILI MD & CEO Alok Rungta

Premium

RBI's prepayment penalty ban poses bigger hit for NBFCs, say experts

Topics :RupeeIndian rupeeBond markets

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story