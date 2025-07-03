Home / Finance / News / Banking system liquidity hits three-year high as market awaits RBI action

Banking system liquidity hits three-year high as market awaits RBI action

Banking system liquidity rose to a net surplus of Rs 3.74 trillion, the highest since June 2022. The market is now awaiting action from the RBI to manage the surplus and ensure monetary transmission

liquidity
premium
Market participants said that the central bank is expected to roll over the seven-day VRRR auction maturing on Friday.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Banking system liquidity rose further to a net surplus of ₹3.74 trillion, highest since June 1, 2022, latest data by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
 
The recent improvement in banking system liquidity can largely be attributed to higher government spending and lower-than-expected goods and services tax (GST) collections, which have eased the usual liquidity pressures. As a result, the liquidity drain was not as sharp as anticipated, dealers said, adding that with RBI already having reduced the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), its room for deploying other measures for liquidity withdrawal apart from variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction is limited. 
 
Further, they said RBI is expected to stick to shorter-tenure VRRR operations so that durable liquidity is not impacted as the regulator is aiming at improving monetary transmission following 100 bps repo rate cut in quick succession. 
 
Banks are also unlikely to participate in longer-term VRRRs, as they prefer maintaining flexibility amid fluctuating cash requirements. This makes long-duration liquidity absorption tools less practical in the current environment.
 
“The main reason behind the liquidity improvement is government expenditure and less GST collections, so the drain of liquidity was not as much as expected. Given that the RBI has cut CRR, they can’t deploy any other measure right now apart from VRRR. They will go with shorter tenure VRRR as to not overlap with GST outflows. And banks would not want to park their funds for a longer period, so long term VRRR is also not feasible,” said Indranil Pan, chief economist at YES Bank.
 
The surplus liquidity has kept the overnight weighted average call rate near the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate of 5.25 per cent and below the repo rate of 5.50 per cent. On Thursday, the weighted average call rate – the operating target of the monetary policy – was at 5.27 per cent.
 
Market participants said that the central bank is expected to roll over the seven-day VRRR auction maturing on Friday. The RBI had received bids worth ₹84,975 crore at the VRRR auction, against the notified amount of ₹1 trillion.
 
“They might increase the quantum, but seven-day tenure seems reasonable,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “We will have to watch what their next step would be, but they will roll-over the amount on Friday,” he added. 
 
Since the start of the current calendar year, the RBI has been actively infusing liquidity in the banking system via variable rate repo (VRR) auctions, swaps, and open market operations. The RBI introduced daily VRR auctions in response to liquidity tightness stemming from tax outflows and foreign exchange interventions, which was withdrawn on June 9.
 
Since January, the RBI has injected around ₹9.5 trillion of durable liquidity into the banking system. This infusion helped shift liquidity conditions from a sustained deficit since mid-December to a surplus by March-end. Of the total liquidity injection, ₹5.2 trillion came through open market purchases (including secondary market purchases), while long term VRR auctions and $/₹ buy-sell swaps added ₹2.1 trillion and ₹2.2 trillion, respectively.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UCO Bank's total business jumps 13% to Rs 5.24 trillion in Q1FY26

Premium

Momentum funds may deliver high long-term returns for aggressive investors

Private credit deals gaining momentum in India, says Cerberus MD Ghosh

RBI bars prepayment penalty on floating rate micro, small business loans

Premium

More VRRRs likely as banking system liquidity surplus hits ₹3.31 trn

Topics :Banking systemLiquidityRBI

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story