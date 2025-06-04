Home / Finance / News / Rupee weakens past 86 per dollar on FPI outflows, import demand

Rupee weakens past 86 per dollar on FPI outflows, import demand

The rupee fell past the 86 mark on dollar demand from importers and FPIs, before recovering slightly on suspected RBI intervention in currency markets

US dollar indian rupee
Market participants said that state-owned banks sold dollars likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which helped avoid further depreciation. | Representative Picture
Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 7:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The rupee weakened past the 86-per-dollar mark on Wednesday due to outflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), coupled with strong bids for dollars in the non-deliverable forward (NDF) market, said dealers. In addition, there was strong dollar demand from importers.
 
The local currency fell to as low as 86.03 against the dollar during the day before regaining some ground to settle at 85.91 per dollar, against the previous close of 85.59 per dollar.
 
“There were outflows and unwinding of short positions,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.
 
The rupee has depreciated by 0.5 per cent in the current financial year so far, whereas in the current calendar year, it has witnessed 0.3 per cent depreciation so far.
 
Market participants said that state-owned banks sold dollars likely on behalf of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which helped avoid further depreciation. 
 
“Oil companies remained active buyers, with nationalised banks purchasing dollars in the morning around the 84.75 level. However, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) presence helped limit the rupee's decline, which touched a low of 86.03 before closing at 85.90,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
 
“Exporters sold at lower rupee levels but remained cautious, wary of the currency breaching and sustaining above the 86 mark. The prevailing sentiment is that the RBI is unlikely to allow a breach of 86, especially with the dollar index on a downward trend and most Asian currencies trading stronger,” he added.
 
Out of the past seven sessions, the rupee has witnessed depreciation against the dollar in six sessions, making it the worst-performing Asian currency. Market participants now await the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting outcome on Friday for further cues.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Shortage of Rs 100, Rs 200 notes may delay RBI's ATM target: Banks

June RBI MPC expected to deliver third rate cut as inflation, growth ease

Bank holidays 2025: Banks to be closed this week for 2 days across India

Finance ministry may seek lower energy rates for green steel incentives

RBI likely to cut rates for third time as inflation stays below forecast

Topics :Indian rupeeFPI shareUS Dollar

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story