Bank holidays 2025: Banks to be closed this week for 2 days across India

Banks will be closed for two days this week in many parts of the country on account of Eid al-Adha or Bakrid 2025 , per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) bank holiday calendar. On June 6 and June 7, India will celebrate Eid ul-Adha or Bakrid.

Meanwhile, apart from June 6 and 7, 2025, the banks will be closed across the country on June 8, 2025, which is a Sunday.

One of the holiest festivals in Islam is Bakrid, also called Eid-ul-Adha. The lunar Islamic calendar determines the date of Eid al-Bakrid, which changes every year. In particular, it coincides with the sighting of the crescent moon on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the last month in the Islamic calendar. Grand prayers, family get-togethers, and the symbolic custom of animal sacrifice are all part of the festival's heartfelt devotion and charitable celebrations.

Bank holidays June 2025: Are banks open or closed on June 6 and June 7?

To mark Bakrid 2025, banks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will be closed on Friday, June 6, 2025. On Saturday, June 7, 2025, banks nationwide, except Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram, will be closed in observance of Bakrid, also known as EId ul-Zuha.

Since Saturday, June 7, 2025, is the first Saturday of the month, banks in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will be open. The 2nd and 4th Saturdays of the month are normally bank holidays according to the RBI calendar. Notably, every Sunday of the month is a bank holiday. Therefore, on Sunday, June 8, 2025, banks will be closed.

Bakrid 2025: What services are available on a bank holiday?

During bank holidays, online banking services will be available nationwide. These services are convenient to customers for easy financial transactions.

Demand draft request forms, chequebook forms, and NEFT/RTGS transfer forms can all be used to request money transfers. Card services can be used to secure ATM cards, debit cards, and credit cards. Additionally offered are services like establishing standing instructions, requesting a locker, and completing account maintenance documents will also be opened.

Other bank holidays in June 2025

Apart from Eid-ul-Adha or Bakrid 2025 bank holiday, banks are scheduled to be closed for three days, except weekends, in June 2025.

• June 11 (Wednesday) — Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti / Saga Dawa — Banks will be closed in Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.

• June 27 (Friday) — Ratha Yatra / Kang (Rathajatra) — Banks will stay shut in Odisha and Manipur.

• June 30 (Monday) — Remna Ni — Banks will stay shut in Mizoram.