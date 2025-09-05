Home / Finance / News / Rupee hits fresh low due to additional tariff jitters, RBI intervenes

Rupee hits fresh low due to additional tariff jitters, RBI intervenes

High bond yields are impacting government borrowing, says finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, even as RBI intervenes to stem rupee depreciation

rupee, dollar, rupee vs dollar
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 9:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The rupee hit a fresh low on Friday on the back of foreign outflows and worries around additional US tariffs, said dealers. However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened in the foreign exchange market via dollar sales, which cut rupee’s losses.
 
The local currency depreciated by 0.13 per cent to settle at 88.26 per dollar, against the previous close of 88.15 per dollar. The rupee slipped to 88.37 per dollar during the day before regaining some ground by the end of the trade.
 
The Indian unit has been the worst performing Asian currency so far in 2025, depreciating 3 per cent.
 
“The foreign outflows were because of additional tariff fears,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “Nationalised banks were on (dollar) selling side, hence, we saw some reversal by the last hour,” he added.
 
After already imposing steep tariffs of 50 per cent on Indian goods, the highest among other trading nations (only Brazil faces 50 per cent tariff), the market speculation suggests the US may be considering restrictions on IT services, outsourced processes, and remote work. Though unconfirmed, the chatter unsettled traders, given the critical role of services exports in supporting India’s current account. US President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats on semiconductor imports have only added to the uncertainty clouding the global trade outlook, weighing on risk assets across the board.
 
“The Indian rupee traded with high volatility today (Friday), opening 5.5 paise stronger at 88.09 against the US dollar before slipping to a record low of 88.365 by mid-day. The move reflected a tug-of-war between temporary support and persistent headwinds,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of IFA Global. 
 
"Rupee experienced its second consecutive weekly decline against the dollar. This depreciation was driven by continued capital outflows and uncertainty surrounding the US-India trade deal. Despite positive domestic developments during the week, the rupee weakened as the dollar recovered while the Chinese yuan declined versus the dollar after four weeks of gain,” said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst, HDFC Securities.
 
Market participants said that the outlook for rupee remains caught between short-term relief from a more dovish Fed and longer-term pressures stemming from trade frictions and capital outflows. Near-term weakness is likely to persist, driven by US pressure on India’s Russian oil imports, and the adverse impact of tariffs on labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, gems & jewellery, and aquaculture (particularly shrimp exports). With fiscal space limited by recent goods and services tax (GST) rate cuts and ongoing consolidation efforts, a weaker rupee may offer only near-term cushion for exporters, they said.
 
Meanwhile, Finance Minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman indicated elevated bond yields are impacting government’s market borrowing.
 
"It is not affordable at a time when interest rates are otherwise low. Bond yields becoming unsustainably high has a big bearing on the government," Sitharaman said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.
 
The yield of the 10-year benchmark government bond hardened almost 22 basis points (bps) since the 100 bps cut in policy repo rate by the RBI in June due to a host of factors, including fading rate-cut hopes, higher borrowing by states, and fear of fiscal slippages.
 
However, since the announcement of GST rate rationalisation earlier this week, yields are having a softening bias as loss to the exchequer is lower than what was anticipated.
 
Bond yields softened on Friday, with the yield of the 10-year bond ending the day at 6.47 per cent as compared to 6.49 per cent on Thursday.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Karur Vysya Bank cuts MCLR by 10 bps across all tenors from Sept 7

Premium

Credit risk funds: Opt if net yield premium over safer funds is substantial

Premium

Corporate fundraise slows to Rs 1.2 trn as yields harden in July-August

Premium

Global market turbulence may keep fintech fundraising under pressure

Premium

Input tax credit removal blunts impact of GST waiver on insurance

Topics :Indian rupeeRBIUS tariffs

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story