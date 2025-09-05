Home / Finance / News / Corporate fundraise slows to Rs 1.2 trn as yields harden in July-August

Corporate fundraise slows to Rs 1.2 trn as yields harden in July-August

After raising Rs 3.4 trillion in Q1FY26, corporates tapped only Rs 1.2 trillion in July-August as rising G-sec yields and fiscal worries curbed bond market activity

corporate bond
premium
Illustration: Binay Sinha
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 3:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After a buoyant April–June quarter (Q1FY26), when corporates raised over Rs 3.4 trillion from the domestic capital market on the back of softer yields driven by the RBI’s 100 bps rate cut and ample liquidity, activity slowed sharply in July and August. The hardening of government securities (G-sec) yields — following the imposition of tariffs on India by US President Donald Trump and the announcement of GST rate cuts that could increase fiscal pressures — weighed on the market. During these two months, corporates managed to raise only about Rs 1.2 trillion, as corporate bond yields rose in tandem with G-sec yields.   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Global market turbulence may keep fintech fundraising under pressure

Premium

Input tax credit removal blunts impact of GST waiver on insurance

RBI panel on financial stability reviews macroeconomic developments

Premium

IndusInd Bank refutes ex-CFO Gobind Jain's allegations against chairman

Why India's GST began with so many slabs and why it's being simplified now

Topics :corporate bond marketcorporate bonds

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story