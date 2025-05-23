Home / Finance / News / Rupee posts biggest single-day gain in over two years on RBI action

Rupee posts biggest single-day gain in over two years on RBI action

Rupee rallies 0.9 per cent to 85.21 per dollar, its strongest one-day gain since November 2022, aided by RBI dollar sales, weaker greenback, and equity inflows

dollar, rupee, rupee vs dollar
The rupee closed the week with a 0.3 per cent gain, rebounding on Friday to recover its losses for both the calendar year and the financial year, after briefly breaching the 86 mark against the dollar on Thursday
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 7:26 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The rupee posted its biggest single-day gain against the US dollar in over two years, driven by broad-based weakness in the greenback and rising concerns over the US fiscal outlook. Market participants said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold approximately $1 billion, further fuelling the rupee’s rally.
 
Additionally, the unwinding of long dollar positions by traders contributed to the bullish momentum.
 
The rupee appreciated by 0.9 per cent on Friday — its biggest single-day gain since 11 November 2022 — to settle at 85.21 per dollar, compared to the previous close of 86 per dollar.
 
“A number of factors were at play, like the dollar index was down, and we had some inflows,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “The RBI was there, and unwinding of bets against the rupee helped today (Friday),” he added.
 
Friday’s gain erased the Indian currency’s losses for 2025. 

Also Read

Rupee sees steepest rise since Nov. 2022; ends 78 paise stronger at 85.22/$

Rupee opens slightly higher at 85.97/$; focus shifts to RBI dividend

Rupee depreciates to over one-month low as FPIs sell equities

Indian Rupee slips past 86 mark to close at over one-month low

Indian Rupee opens higher at 85.59/$ as US fiscal concerns weigh on dollar

 
“This upward movement was primarily fuelled by a weaker US dollar and a strong performance in the domestic equity market,” said Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. The Sensex gained 0.95 per cent to close at 81,721.08 points.
 
The dollar index fell by 0.5 per cent to 99.35 on Friday. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.
 
Dollar inflows from anchor investors ahead of two IPOs — Hotel Leela and Aegis Vopak Terminals, each aiming to raise around ₹4,000 crore — also supported the rupee, said dealers.
 
“With US markets closed on Monday, FII flows were front-loaded into today’s session, supporting the rupee. Additionally, the RBI was actively seen selling approximately $1 billion near higher levels, which further strengthened the rupee,” said Amit Pabari, Managing Director, CR Forex.
 
The rupee closed the week with a 0.3 per cent gain, rebounding on Friday to recover its losses for both the calendar year and the financial year, after briefly breaching the 86 mark against the dollar on Thursday. 
 
The rupee has appreciated by 0.5 per cent in the current calendar year and 0.3 per cent in the current financial year. On Thursday, however, the local currency had been down 0.6 per cent for the financial year and 0.5 per cent for the calendar year.
 
However, the rupee has underperformed its Asian peers, largely due to FPI outflows earlier this month, said dealers.
 
So far in May, the rupee has depreciated by 0.9 per cent against the US dollar. It was one of only three Asian currencies to weaken against the greenback during the month and ranked as the second-worst performing emerging market currency, after the Hong Kong dollar.
 
The rupee saw a sharp depreciation at the beginning of May, despite a fall in the dollar index, as foreign investors withdrew from domestic markets amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Credit card spends rise 18% to ₹1.84 trillion in April, shows RBI data

RBI dividend: Jalan panel recommendations hold strong, minor tweaks needed

Six-member board to regulate payment systems: RBI notification

RBI's board approves record ₹2.69 trillion surplus transfer to govt

Premium

Section 54F exemption: Observe timelines for selling asset, buying another

Topics :Indian rupeeRupee vs dollarRBI

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story