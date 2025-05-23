Rupee posts biggest single-day gain in over two years on RBI action

The rupee posted its biggest single-day gain against the US dollar in over two years, driven by broad-based weakness in the greenback and rising concerns over the US fiscal outlook. Market participants said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) sold approximately $1 billion, further fuelling the rupee’s rally.

Additionally, the unwinding of long dollar positions by traders contributed to the bullish momentum.

The rupee appreciated by 0.9 per cent on Friday — its biggest single-day gain since 11 November 2022 — to settle at 85.21 per dollar, compared to the previous close of 86 per dollar.

“A number of factors were at play, like the dollar index was down, and we had some inflows,” said the treasury head at a private bank. “The RBI was there, and unwinding of bets against the rupee helped today (Friday),” he added.

Credit card spends rise 18% to ₹1.84 trillion in April, shows RBI data Friday's gain erased the Indian currency's losses for 2025.

“This upward movement was primarily fuelled by a weaker US dollar and a strong performance in the domestic equity market,” said Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities. The Sensex gained 0.95 per cent to close at 81,721.08 points.

The dollar index fell by 0.5 per cent to 99.35 on Friday. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

Dollar inflows from anchor investors ahead of two IPOs — Hotel Leela and Aegis Vopak Terminals, each aiming to raise around ₹4,000 crore — also supported the rupee, said dealers.

“With US markets closed on Monday, FII flows were front-loaded into today’s session, supporting the rupee. Additionally, the RBI was actively seen selling approximately $1 billion near higher levels, which further strengthened the rupee,” said Amit Pabari, Managing Director, CR Forex.

Indices end week 0.7% lower amid FPI selling, US bond yield pressure The rupee closed the week with a 0.3 per cent gain, rebounding on Friday to recover its losses for both the calendar year and the financial year, after briefly breaching the 86 mark against the dollar on Thursday.

The rupee has appreciated by 0.5 per cent in the current calendar year and 0.3 per cent in the current financial year. On Thursday, however, the local currency had been down 0.6 per cent for the financial year and 0.5 per cent for the calendar year.

However, the rupee has underperformed its Asian peers, largely due to FPI outflows earlier this month, said dealers.

So far in May, the rupee has depreciated by 0.9 per cent against the US dollar. It was one of only three Asian currencies to weaken against the greenback during the month and ranked as the second-worst performing emerging market currency, after the Hong Kong dollar.

The rupee saw a sharp depreciation at the beginning of May, despite a fall in the dollar index, as foreign investors withdrew from domestic markets amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.