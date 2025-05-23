Home / Finance / News / RBI's board approves record ₹2.69 trillion surplus transfer to govt

RBI's board approves record ₹2.69 trillion surplus transfer to govt

RBI approves a record ₹2.69 trillion surplus transfer to the Centre for FY25 while revising the Contingent Risk Buffer range to 7.5 to 4.5 per cent of its balance sheet

rbi reserve bank of india
With respect to the Surplus Distribution Policy, any available equity in excess of 7.5 per cent of the balance sheet size (after considering shortfall in market risk buffers, if any) may be written back from the Contingency Fund to income
Manojit Saha Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) central board, which met today, has approved a record ₹2.69 trillion surplus transfer to the government for the financial year 2024–25, while expanding the range of the Contingent Risk Buffer (CRB) from 7.5 per cent to 4.5 per cent of the central bank’s balance sheet.
 
“Based on the revised Economic Capital Framework, and taking into consideration the macroeconomic assessment, the Central Board decided to further increase the CRB to 7.50 per cent,” the RBI said in a statement.
 
In the last financial year, the RBI had transferred ₹2.11 trillion to the government.
 
The CRB had previously been increased to 6.00 per cent for FY 2022–23 and to 6.50 per cent for FY 2023–24.
 
The RBI further stated that, in line with the recommendations of the Expert Committee, it had undertaken an internal review of the Economic Capital Framework, based on experience gained from its operationalisation, developments in the external operating environment, and changes in the RBI’s asset profile. 

Also Read

Forex reserves decline $4.88 billion to $685.72 billion, shows RBI data

Tariff uncertainties pose growth risks, says RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI reviewing shareholding norms for banks, says Guv Sanjay Malhotra

Rupee opens slightly higher at 85.97/$; focus shifts to RBI dividend

RBI sells $34.5 bn in FY25, highest since global financial crisis

 
It was decided to retain the broad principles of the framework, with no major changes in the risk assessment methodologies.
 
“Certain changes have, however, been made with the objective of further strengthening the framework to align better with any emerging risks to the balance sheet of the RBI,” the statement said.
 
With respect to the Surplus Distribution Policy, any available equity in excess of 7.5 per cent of the balance sheet size (after considering shortfall in market risk buffers, if any) may be written back from the Contingency Fund to income.
 
“In case the available equity is below the lower bound of its requirement, no surplus will be transferred to the government till at least the minimum level of Required Realised Equity is achieved,” the RBI added.
 
The transferable surplus for any year is determined based on the Economic Capital Framework (ECF) adopted by the central bank in 2019, for finalising the accounts for 2018–19, in accordance with the recommendations of the Expert Committee to review the extant Economic Capital Framework of the Reserve Bank of India, chaired by Bimal Jalan.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Section 54F exemption: Observe timelines for selling asset, buying another

Premium

50-bp cut in repo leads to in reduction of 10 bps in outstanding loans

Premium

Banks, NBFCs shift focus away from unsecured loans to loan against property

NPCI steps up UPI vigil to prevent future disruptions in core network

Govt to have a say in new payments regulatory board with a significant role

Topics :RBIEconomic Systemssurplus cash

First Published: May 23 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story