Rupee crosses 84/$, pares gains as RBI buys dollars; FX reserves rise

The rupee appreciated past 84 per dollar in early trade on Friday, reaching an intraday high of 83.76—its strongest level in seven months—on the back of robust inflows. However, it gave up gains later in the session as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stepped in to buy dollars, dealers said.

The central bank may have intervened to the tune of $3 billion, they added.

The local currency breached the psychologically crucial 84-per-dollar mark for the first time since 17 October 2024. It eventually settled at 84.55 per dollar, marginally weaker than the previous close of 84.49.

“The rupee appreciated in the morning due to inflows and triggered stop-losses that took it beyond 84. Then, there was heavy intervention of around $3 billion by the RBI, taking it towards the closing level,” said a market participant.

Meanwhile, the coupon on the new 10-year government bond was set at 6.33 per cent, in line with market expectations. It quickly became the second-most liquid bond among on-the-run gilts.

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield settled at 6.36 per cent, steady against the previous close.

The rupee has strengthened by 1.26 per cent against the greenback in the calendar year so far, while in the current financial year, it has appreciated by 1.09 per cent.

The dollar index was down 0.3 per cent at 99.8 on Friday. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

“The Indian rupee has appreciated significantly against the US dollar in recent sessions, supported by broad-based dollar weakness and robust foreign institutional inflows into domestic equities, which triggered a wave of stop-losses,” said Abhishek Goenka, Founder & CEO of India Forex Advisors (IFA Global). “The move was further amplified by the Reserve Bank of India’s limited intervention in absorbing excess dollar supply. Having earlier tested highs near 87.95, the USDINR pair has now nearly completed a full retracement of that rally, with the 83.50 level emerging as a key technical support,” he added.

The Indian unit gained 1.2 per cent in April and 1.1 per cent this week.

“The RBI was present intermittently, buying to control volatility and not direction. The FX reserves also rose by about $2 billion to $688.13 billion, with the RBI buying dollars to take the reserves close to the all-time high of $705 billion,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Market participants said the central bank is expected to continue intervening in the foreign exchange market to replenish reserves, which stood at $688 billion—a seven-month high—as of the week ended 25 April. This was up $1.9 billion from the previous week, according to RBI data. Foreign currency assets stood at $580 billion at the end of that week.

“The RBI has to shore up its reserves because, according to February data, it holds a large short position in the forwards market. This is the perfect time to buy dollars, given the rupee’s strong trajectory and upcoming forward maturities,” said the treasury head of a private bank.

The RBI’s outstanding net short dollar position in the forward market rose to $88.7 billion at the end of February, up from $77.5 billion in January. Of this, $14.7 billion was in one-month contracts, $18.8 billion in the one-to-three-month tenure, and $45 billion in the three-month to one-year range. The remaining $10 billion worth of swaps were for tenures exceeding one year.