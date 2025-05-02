Friday, May 02, 2025 | 08:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBI releases report on market timings; suggests extending call hours

RBI releases report on market timings; suggests extending call hours

RBI working group recommends extending call money hours to 7 PM and synchronising repo markets, while retaining current timings for G-secs and forex markets

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

The group has not recommended any changes to the trading hours for interest rate derivatives or foreign exchange markets.

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

A working group of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), set up to review trading and settlement timings, has recommended extended trading hours for the call money market—a move that will provide banks greater flexibility in managing their balance sheets—while suggesting that trading hours for the government securities and foreign exchange markets remain unchanged.
 
The working group, chaired by Radha Shyam Ratho, Executive Director, RBI, was tasked with reviewing existing market timings, identifying operational challenges, examining global practices and recommending the way forward.
 
The group recommends extending the trading hours of the call money market until 7:00 PM, and synchronising the trading hours of the market repo and TREP (Tri-Party Repo) markets to extend until 4:00 PM. It also suggests unifying TREP trading hours for members settling obligations through Designated Settlement Banks (DSBs) and those using the Reserve Bank.
 
 
Additionally, the group proposes preponing the pre-announced Liquidity Adjustment Facility (LAF) auction to 9:30 AM–10:00 AM from the current 10:00 AM–10:30 AM slot.
 
“The extension in timing will offer banks much flexibility in terms of balance sheet management. Often, if call money closes at 5 o'clock, there are still transactions pending settlement, and banks are unable to decide what to do with their overnight funds. The extension will help address this,” said a market participant.

Regarding the government securities market, the group recommends continuing with existing timings. However, it suggests permitting post-onshore market hours transactions in government securities with non-residents between 5:00 PM and 11:30 PM. These transactions, if allowed, should be reported to NDS-OM on a T+1 basis before onshore market hours and settled on a T+2 basis.
 
“The working group has considered suggestions from the market and framed these recommendations accordingly. The market has been seeking more flexibility,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.
 
Between 2014–15 and 2024–25, the annual turnover in the overnight money market rose from ₹281.37 trillion to ₹1,324.05 trillion, while daily average turnover grew from ₹1.17 trillion to ₹5.52 trillion. This growth was largely driven by the expansion of the collateralised segment, with annual turnover rising from ₹245.27 trillion to ₹1,296.62 trillion, even as turnover in the call money market declined from ₹36.10 trillion to ₹27.42 trillion.
 
The TREP segment currently accounts for the largest share of the overnight money market, with 69 per cent of daily average volume, followed by market repo at 29 per cent. The share of call money has declined from 13 per cent in 2014–15 to about 2 per cent in recent years.
 
The group reviewed existing trading and settlement timings across RBI-regulated markets in light of financial market developments over the past decade. It considered a range of operational factors and market participant feedback to assess whether current timings support efficiency and to recommend improvements that enhance operational effectiveness.
 
Stakeholders and members of the public have been invited to provide feedback on the report by 30 May, via email.

First Published: May 02 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

