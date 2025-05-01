Arvind Shrivastava takes charge as revenue secretary amid policy challenges

Arvind Shrivastava, a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Karnataka cadre, on Thursday took charge as Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance. He was appointed to the post by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on April 18.

Prior to this, Shrivastava served in the Prime Minister's Office as joint secretary and later as additional secretary. He has also held significant roles in the Ministry of Finance, including as joint secretary in the Budget Division under the Department of Economic Affairs.

His earlier assignments include development officer at the Asian Development Bank, secretary of finance and urban development in the Karnataka government, and managing director of the Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation.

Shrivastava's appointment comes at a crucial time, as India's tax administration navigates major policy shifts and global economic headwinds. One of his immediate challenges will be ensuring robust tax revenue mobilisation in the face of international trade tensions, particularly reciprocal tariff threats by the United States. In this context, he will be expected to strategically steer India's customs policy. Sectors such as automobiles, electronics and pharmaceuticals could face pricing pressures due to foreign tariffs and rising input costs.

He will also play a key role in implementing the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, which proposes a simplified tax structure aimed at reducing litigation, improving compliance and eliminating ambiguity in the existing law. Set to take effect from April 1, 2026, the bill introduces a new "tax year" concept and consolidates TDS provisions into a single schedule. His leadership will be vital in managing the transition and ensuring that taxpayers are adequately prepared for the new compliance framework.

In addition, Shrivastava is expected to support the GST Council’s push for further rate rationalisation, curb leakages and drive the next phase of reforms. These include the eventual integration of petroleum products and real estate under GST. Simplifying GST compliance for small businesses and ensuring timely settlement of IGST dues will also be on his agenda.

Shrivastava is further expected to advance the digital transformation of both direct and indirect tax systems. His experience in the PMO may enable better coordination among enforcement agencies operating under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Income Tax Act.