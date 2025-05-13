Rupee gives up early gains as traders unwind long positions, bonds rally

The rupee gave up early gains on Monday as traders unwound their long positions against the currency, amid dollar demand from corporate deals, traders said. State-run banks were seen buying dollars on behalf of the central bank after the Indian unit had gained around 74 paise in early trade, following easing border tensions as India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire.

The local currency settled at 85.34 per dollar, against the previous close of 85.38.

“Given the market was closed yesterday, we saw a large amount of unwinding today. The large swing was because people shifted to a buying position against the rupee from an earlier selling position,” said a market participant.

“The Indian rupee relinquished intraday gains as domestic equities weakened and traders unwound their long positions. Rising crude oil prices prompted Indian oil importers to increase their hedging activities,” said Dilip Parmar, Senior Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Additionally, around $600 million in debt repayments, a 4 per cent stake sale by Ant Group in Paytm for $246 million, and General Atlantic Singapore Fund’s 7 per cent stake sale in KFin Technologies for $143 million also contributed to sustained dollar demand, weighing on the domestic currency, said dealers.

“The RBI was intervening around 84.64 per dollar levels. The amount they sold is hard to determine because there was dollar buying from oil importers and FPIs too. Exporters were absent from the market today,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Government bond yields also softened following de-escalation of tensions along the border and a softer inflation print for April.

Also Read

The benchmark 10-year government bond yield fell by 5 basis points to settle at 6.33 per cent, compared with the previous close of 6.38 per cent.

“We saw a rally in the morning because of the ceasefire, and then we also saw some rally after the inflation data was out,” said the treasury head at a private bank. India’s headline inflation eased to a six-year low of 3.16 per cent in April. Food inflation also fell to its lowest level since October 2021.

Experts said that India’s CPI inflation moderated primarily due to declining prices of vegetables, pulses and cereals. The continued softening of food and crude oil prices is expected to keep overall inflation below the RBI’s 4 per cent target, potentially opening the door for a repo rate cut in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting.

“This opens room for a further 5–6 basis points rally in the bond market,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.

The MPC has cut the policy repo rate by a cumulative 50 basis points since February and is expected to cut further to boost growth amid benign inflation. The next review of the monetary policy is scheduled for 4–6 June 2025.