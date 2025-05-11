Indo-Pakistan tensions: Banks saw demand for cash surge near borders

Banks are seeing a surge in demand for cash in north India, particularly in border areas, since the launch of Operation Sindoor

With most of the bank branches in the border areas shut over safety concerns due to shelling by Pakistan, particularly in Punjab and the Union Territory Jammu & Kashmir, banks are working overtime to keep cash in the automated teller machines (ATMs).

The demand for cash has gone up as there is apprehension that internet/mobile banking services may be interrupted due the tension between the two countries.

Some of the banks are facing cash demand of around ₹100 crore to ₹110 crore every day from the border areas, said a senior bank official in the northern region.