Rupee under pressure as FCNR(B) inflows trail expectations amid RBI steps

Inflows into Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits have fallen well short of market expectations so far, which, in turn, has been reflected in the rupee's performance. The currency has fallen more than 1 per cent against the dollar this week.

After gaining 0.36 per cent in June on the back of measures announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), including a special window for FCNR(B) deposits, the Indian unit came under pressure in July after international crude oil prices spiked following the resumption of hostilities between the United States and Iran.

The rupee underperformed most Asian currencies on Thursday, extending losses for a fourth straight session and settling at 96.35 per dollar, a nearly two-month low, against the previous close of 96.27 per dollar.

Most Asian currencies gained between 0.1 per cent and 0.4 per cent during the day, while the rupee remained among the weakest performers. "Marking its fourth straight session of declines, the rupee lost ground as the RBI's recent support measures faded, compounded by tepid interest in FCNR schemes following a rise in global bond yields," said Dilip Parmar, senior research analyst at HDFC Securities. Commenting that FCNR(B) flows have been disappointing so far, Barclays said in a report: "The boost to sentiment emanating from the recent RBI measures to shore up India's balance of payments and, in turn, the rupee, appears to be fading, though we think it's still too early to suggest that the measures will not be successful."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra met bankers separately this week to take stock of the situation. Sitharaman asked chief executive officers (CEOs) of state-owned banks to step up outreach to non-resident Indians (NRIs) and introduce innovative deposit products to maximise mobilisation, while bankers said they had received an encouraging response from the Indian diaspora. Barclays said it does not expect a repeat of the large inflows registered in 2013 amid higher US rates and less attractive rupee yields. It expects FCNR(B) inflows of $25 billion to $30 billion as a reasonable base case over the next few months, with upside risks.

"We don't expect a repeat of the large inflows registered in 2013 amid higher US rates and less attractive INR yields. The pace of take-up so far has indeed been lower than the run rate that would be expected by the lofty market expectations of around $40-50 billion," the note said. One of the key challenges for the FCNR(B) scheme this time, compared with 2013, is shrinking spreads. In 2026, the interest rate differential between Indian banks' one-year FCNR(B) deposit rate and 12-month US Treasury bill yields has narrowed significantly. A note by BofA Securities highlighted that spreads have narrowed from 2.9 per cent in 2013 to 1.4 per cent now. BofA, however, expects overall fund mobilisation of $60 billion to $70 billion as it expects inflows to gain momentum in the coming days.

"If you go by the 2013 story, most of the funds came in the last month," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda. He said banks were still revising deposit rates based on market feedback and that the mobilisation process remained under way. The RBI's swap window is open until the end of September, leaving banks more than two months to raise deposits. Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank, said lenders were still finalising term sheets and arranging dollar funding for leveraged structures, which had delayed the pace of mobilisation. "Last time, 60-80 per cent of the flows came in the last month. This time, you will see a pick-up in August and September," she said.