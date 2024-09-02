The State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, is aiming for a complete shift with regard to loans to the SME sector of up to Rs 5 crore, from collateral-based assessment to cash flow-based loans backed by credit guarantees to improve access to funds, according to its chairman C S Setty.

This will also help entice borrowers to stay with the lender, said Setty, who took charge as SBI chairman last week.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“If you want to transition from collateral-based lending to cash flow-based credit, which is possible now, there is a need for policy and mindset changes amongst lenders. Before that mindset changes happen, a little bit of support from credit guarantees is required,” Setty said, addressing “Financing 3.0 Summit” organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) here.