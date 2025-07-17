SBI's Rs 25,000 crore QIP draws Rs 1 trillion bids; LIC, MFs lead

State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) Rs 25,000-crore ($2.9 billion) qualified institutional placement (QIP) evoked bids worth nearly Rs 1 trillion — underscoring strong demand for the shares of the country’s biggest lender — with local institutions leading the charge, according to people in the know.

Sources said Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) placed bids worth over Rs 5,000 crore, while domestic mutual funds (MFs) such as SBI MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sun Life MF and HDFC Bank too placed bids worth over Rs 1,500 crore each. Meanwhile, about half a dozen foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), including Singapore’s GIC and Capital International, also participated.

These financial institutions could be reached out to for independent confirmations. Shares of SBI last closed at Rs 829, down 0.35 per cent over the previous close. Most bids for the 310-million share QIP came around Rs 820 per share, said sources. The price range for the QIP was between Rs 806.75 and Rs 831.7 per share. The lower end of the price band was at a 0.5 per cent discount to the Sebi floor price of Rs 811.05. ALSO READ: Epsilon enters DC charger market via Everta, to invest Rs 300 crore “The fundraise provided large institutions the opportunity to pick up substantial quantities of SBI shares, whose prospects are closely linked with that of the economy. Buying similar quantity from the open market couldn’t have been possible without distorting prices,” said an investment banker.

According to Bloomberg, the consensus 12-month target price for SBI is about Rs 935, implying nearly 13 per cent upside from current levels. About 40 brokerages have a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, one ‘sell’ and nine have a ‘hold’ rating. Analysts said the bank’s reasonable valuation and encouraging growth prospects were a draw for investors. “The share sale saw diverse participation from mutual funds, insurance companies and long-only FPIs. Investors will get allotment for 20–30 per cent of their application amount given the oversubscription,” said another banker. The Rs 25,000-crore fundraise will add over 60 basis points to its capital adequacy ratio, which stood at 14.25 per cent as on 31 March 2025, analysts said.