Epsilon enters DC charger market via Everta, to invest Rs 300 crore

Epsilon Group on Thursday announced it is entering the DC charger manufacturing space through a new venture, Everta, and plans to invest Rs 300 crore over five years.

The first phase — entirely self-funded — includes a Rs 150 crore investment in setting up a plant near Bengaluru and building service infrastructure. Manufacturing will begin in December, and deliveries will start in the first quarter of 2026.

The second Rs 150 crore will be invested in phases, depending on demand. The company aims to capture 15 per cent of India’s DC charger market by 2030, powering around 4 million EVs,