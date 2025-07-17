Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 06:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Epsilon enters DC charger market via Everta, to invest Rs 300 crore

Epsilon enters DC charger market via Everta, to invest Rs 300 crore

Epsilon Group sets up Everta to manufacture DC chargers with Rs 300 crore plan, starting with a Bengaluru plant and aiming for 15% market share by 2030

Epsilon Advanced Materials
The Bengaluru plant will produce a range of 60 kW to 240 kW DC chargers catering to three-wheelers, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles like buses and trucks. Everta aims to create 400–450 jobs across manufacturing and services.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Epsilon Group on Thursday announced it is entering the DC charger manufacturing space through a new venture, Everta, and plans to invest Rs 300 crore over five years.
 
The first phase — entirely self-funded — includes a Rs 150 crore investment in setting up a plant near Bengaluru and building service infrastructure. Manufacturing will begin in December, and deliveries will start in the first quarter of 2026.
 
The second Rs 150 crore will be invested in phases, depending on demand. The company aims to capture 15 per cent of India’s DC charger market by 2030, powering around 4 million EVs,
