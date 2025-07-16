SBI eyes ₹25,000 crore via record QIP, sets floor at 2.5% discount

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender in the country, has launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise upto ₹25,000 crore, the biggest qualified institutional placement (QIP) so far by an Indian firm, and has set a floor price of ₹811.05, which is at a 2.5 per cent discount on Wednesday’s closing price.

Separately, the bank’s board approved another ₹20,000 crore fund raise by issuing bonds.

Life Insurance Corporation, Singapore’s GIC, Capital International, and ICICI Prudential AMC are some of the investors in the share sale, investment-banking sources said.

This is the first QIP by the banking major since 2017, when it had raked in ₹15,000 crore.