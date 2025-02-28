Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / Sebi launches centralised database portal Bond Central for corporate bonds

Sebi launches centralised database portal Bond Central for corporate bonds

Listing out the key features of the portal, Sebi said it is a unified view of corporate bonds across exchanges and issuers ensuring transparency and comparison

Bonds
Bonds(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Markets regulator Sebi has launched a centralised database portal for corporate bonds in a bid to create a single, authentic source of information on such securities.

The portal -- Bond Central-- has been developed by Online Bond Platform Providers Association (OBPP Association) in collaboration with Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) comprising stock exchanges and depositories.

"The Bond Central aims to create a single, authentic source of information on corporate bonds issued in India and is intended as an information repository for the public at large and is accessible free of cost," Sebi said in a statement.

This database is expected to enhance transparency and facilitate informed decision making amongst investors and other market participants and will be operated by the OBPP Association, which is a not-for-profit entity with support from MIIs.

Listing out the key features of the portal, Sebi said it is a unified view of corporate bonds across exchanges and issuers ensuring transparency and comparison.

Additionally, investors can compare corporate bond prices with Government Securities (G-Secs) and other fixed-income indices for better decision-making.

Also Read

Premium

Major issuers raise nearly Rs 17,000 crore through bonds on Thursday

Premium

Big-ticket issuers rush to debt market despite rising corporate bond yields

Cube Highways raises Rs 600 cr via issuance of non-convertible debentures

Banks' infra bond funding to turn expensive as investors seek high returns

Tata Capital to issue green bonds, NCDs to raise Rs 15,000 crore

Investors can access to detailed risk assessments, corporate bond documents, and disclosures from the portal enabling investors to evaluate opportunities effectively.

The platform standardises corporate bond-related data, reducing information asymmetry and thereby improving trust in the market.

The first phase of Bond Central went live on Thursday and additional features will be added on an on-going basis based on stakeholder feedback, Sebi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

16% of card spends happen on RuPay, half of it on credit via UPI: NPCI

RBI conducts forex swap worth $10 billion to inject long-term liquidity

RBI relaxing risk weights to release Rs 40,000 cr capital for banks

Premium

CII's legal committee pushes for appellate body for financial sector

Rupee falls 19 paise to 87.37 against US dollar during early trade

Topics :Bondscorporate bonds

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story