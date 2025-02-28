Sebi launches centralised database portal Bond Central for corporate bonds

Markets regulator Sebi has launched a centralised database portal for corporate bonds in a bid to create a single, authentic source of information on such securities.

The portal -- Bond Central-- has been developed by Online Bond Platform Providers Association (OBPP Association) in collaboration with Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) comprising stock exchanges and depositories.

"The Bond Central aims to create a single, authentic source of information on corporate bonds issued in India and is intended as an information repository for the public at large and is accessible free of cost," Sebi said in a statement.

This database is expected to enhance transparency and facilitate informed decision making amongst investors and other market participants and will be operated by the OBPP Association, which is a not-for-profit entity with support from MIIs.

Listing out the key features of the portal, Sebi said it is a unified view of corporate bonds across exchanges and issuers ensuring transparency and comparison.

Additionally, investors can compare corporate bond prices with Government Securities (G-Secs) and other fixed-income indices for better decision-making.

Investors can access to detailed risk assessments, corporate bond documents, and disclosures from the portal enabling investors to evaluate opportunities effectively.

The platform standardises corporate bond-related data, reducing information asymmetry and thereby improving trust in the market.

The first phase of Bond Central went live on Thursday and additional features will be added on an on-going basis based on stakeholder feedback, Sebi said.