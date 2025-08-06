Home / Finance / News / Rate cut hopes fade: G-sec yield sees highest single-day rise in 14 mths

Rate cut hopes fade: G-sec yield sees highest single-day rise in 14 mths

The benchmark yield rose by 8 basis points (bps) to settle at 6.41 per cent - its highest since April 11 this year - against the previous day's close of 6.33 per cent

bonds
Net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹3.97 trillion on Tuesday, the latest RBI data showed.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The benchmark government bond yield witnessed its highest single-day surge in 14 months since June 4, 2024, following the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Wednesday.
 
The benchmark yield rose by 8 basis points (bps) to settle at 6.41 per cent — its highest since April 11 this year — against the previous day’s close of 6.33 per cent.
 
Market participants said the market was expecting a dovish policy; however, the tone turned out to be hawkish, with the inflation projection for the first quarter of the next financial year coming in higher than expected, thereby reducing the room for a rate cut.
 
“Market was expecting a dovish policy. And the inflation projection for the first quarter (Q1) of 2026-27 (FY27) was higher than expected — that means less room for a rate cut,” said the treasury head at a private bank.
 
The RBI has projected Consumer Price Index inflation at 4.9 per cent for Q1FY27.
 
Some participants said the prospects of further rate cuts were dampened by the RBI’s decision to keep growth projections unchanged, contrary to market expectations of a downward revision. “The RBI governor downplayed the slowdown in growth, which further reduces the likelihood of additional rate cuts,” said a dealer at a private bank.
 
The growth projection for the current financial year (2025-26) was retained at 6.5 per cent. The market was expecting a downward revision of about 30-40 bps.
 
“Everyone was selling, but given the market dynamics, there was some buying by the nationalised banks,” said a dealer at a primary dealership.
 
Meanwhile, the RBI received bids worth ₹67,755 crore at the two-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction, against the notified amount of ₹1 trillion. The central bank accepted the bidding amount at a cutoff rate of 5.49 per cent. The RBI’s VRRR operations are aimed at absorbing surplus liquidity from the system and anchoring short-term rates closer to the policy repo rate.
 
The weighted average call rate, the operating target of monetary policy, settled at 5.33 per cent on Wednesday, against the previous close of 5.36 per cent.
 
The central bank will conduct another overnight VRRR auction on Thursday, aiming to absorb ₹50,000 crore from the banking system.
 
Net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of ₹3.97 trillion on Tuesday, the latest RBI data showed. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Recent volatility in rupee modest against major global currencies: RBI guv

RBI allows treasury bills investment via SIP in Retail Direct scheme

RBI to simplify claim process for deposits, lockers of deceased customers

Comfortable liquidity reinforced transmission, says RBI governor Malhotra

DPDzero raises $7 mn Series A to scale AI-powered debt collections

Topics :Markets NewsBenchmark bondbenchmark yieldsRBI MPC MeetingRBI repo rateMarkets

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story