Securitisation volumes to dip in Q2 as investors shun unsecuredc

Securitisation — the sale of loans through structured transactions — is likely to remain subdued, with volumes estimated at around ₹63,000 crore in the July-September quarter (Q2) of 2025-26 (FY26), compared with ₹70,000 crore during the same period last year.

The moderation is driven by a limited pool of loans available for sale in the unsecured and microfinance segments, and by investors being selective amid stress in the retail sector, according to bankers and rating agency analysts.

Manushree Saggar, group head of structured finance, Icra, said, “We expect securitisation volumes to be ₹48,000–50,000 crore in Q2FY26.” Activity in the unsecured, micro, small and medium enterprise, and microfinance segments was higher last year (Q2 of 2024-25), but volumes have declined this year due to lower disbursements in these segments.

Bankers engaged in securitisation transactions noted that entities from the Reliance group are working on deals worth around ₹13,000 crore backed by receivables. One such transaction is for ₹5,000 crore, with pass-through certificates (PTCs) to be issued by Radhakrishna Securitisation Trust, according to Crisil Ratings. These transactions are originated by Jamnagar Utilities & Power, with the pool backed by loan receivables from Digital Fibre Infrastructure Trust. The PTCs carry an ‘AAA’ rating from Crisil. Regular deals in retail and corporate asset classes, along with proposed transactions from Reliance Industries-promoted entities, are expected to take total securitisation for Q2FY26 to around ₹63,000 crore, bankers said.