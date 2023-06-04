Shoppers need not stop: Dynamics of in-store payments is being rewritten

Another variable is at play. Fidelity National Information Services’ Global Payments Report 2023 projects that the share of global in-store cash settlements will fall to $6 trillion by 2026, a drop of nearly 50 per cent. It lists three key trends highlighting the decline of cash: emerging economies are seeking to achieve financial inclusion through digital payments; the marked shift towards digital payments has solidified primarily due to the pandemic; and merchants increasingly accept mobile payments via QR codes, which are easier and cheaper.

As of April 2023, 7.8 million PoS units had been set up in the country over two decades. Blame this poor run-rate on the expensive one-time hardware cost of around Rs 10,000, plus monthly charges of Rs 300 or so to onboard merchants. But there’s nothing you incur by way of investments to do so via QRs and merchant apps. The four key catalysts in the run-up to the current situation are: Reliance Jio, which brought down the price of data (smartphones existed earlier, but data got democratised); the government’s move to knock off the merchant discount rate (MDR) on transactions of up to Rs 2,000 on the RuPay platform (it’s another matter that this affected PoS deployers); cash-backs on UPI (think Paytm, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PhonePe or Cred); and the big boost to digital payments in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.