Short-term rates harden post incremental cash reserve ratio norms

Surplus liquidity in the banking system has fallen sharply, with short-term rates hardening after the new incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) norms took effect from August 12.

During its monetary policy review announcement on August 10, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) required all scheduled banks to maintain an I-CRR of 10 per cent on the increase in their net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) between May 19, 2023, and July 28, 2023, effective from August 12.



As a result of this move, surplus liquidity dwindled to Rs 53,800 crore as of August 20, compared with Rs 2.6 trillion on August 10.

The yield on the one-year and two-year government bonds has edged up 8 basis points and 4 basis points respectively since August 10. The yield on the ten-year government bond rose 7 basis points since the monetary policy, ending at 7.22 per cent on Monday.



The weighted average overnight call rates have predominantly remained above the policy repo rate – which stands at 6.5 per cent – since August 11.

In the most recent Treasury Bills auction held on August 17, the cut-off yields on the 91-day and 182-day T-bills were set 13 basis points higher than the previous week, while the yield on the 364-day T-bills saw an increase of 11 basis points.



Some market participants expect that the RBI might extend the period of I-CRR. The RBI governor stated that I-CRR norms were temporary and would be reviewed on or before September 8, 2023.

“The market has already begun factoring in that one extension will be there at least until October. They have decided the date on the premise that from September onwards there will be currency leakage as the festive season starts. But the market believes that leakage will begin around October. So, we are expecting it to be extended for another month,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said.



The domestic surge in inflation in July, along with a sharp rise in US Treasury bond yields, indicates that the tight monetary policy may persist for an extended period, dealers noted.

“The quantum [yield] that has gone up is actually substantial, and it doesn't appear to be temporary. The market expectation is that it will be extended due to high inflation and events in the US and other parts of the world. Most market participants also anticipate that the September 8th deadline will be extended, and any shortfall on account of advance tax and similar issues will be managed through short-term repo measures, not by revoking ICRR,” a dealer at a primary dealership said.



“That's why we observe no significant demand for the short-term bond. Whatever demand there is comes in 10 to 15 years, on the higher side,” he added.

However, a few remain optimistic that the RBI might not extend the I-CRR norms.