Home / Finance / News / Shriram Finance unit raises $300 mn via 'first of its kind' social bonds

Shriram Finance unit raises $300 mn via 'first of its kind' social bonds

The bonds, which come under the "social bonds" category and were issued to U.S. investors, were priced at a coupon of 5.85% late on Monday, inside the initial price guidance of around 6.15%

The certificates were issued by another Shriram Group entity called Sansar Vehicle Finance Trust in December 2022.
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 5:21 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India Vehicle Finance, a Mauritius-incorporated special purpose vehicle set up by Shriram Finance, has raised $300 million in a "first-of-its-kind deal" by an Indian issuer, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The bonds, which come under the "social bonds" category and were issued to U.S. investors, were priced at a coupon of 5.85% late on Monday, inside the initial price guidance of around 6.15%.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While "non-banking finance companies regularly sell similar securitised transactions in the domestic rupee market," the deal is the first of its kind from an Indian issuer as dollar funds are being used to subscribe to local asset-backed securities, two bankers to the deal said.

They requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Proceeds from social bonds are used to address or mitigate specific social issues such as access to essential services, financial inclusion and employment generation, among others.

In this case, the funds will be used to subscribe to rupee-denominated pass-through certificates that denote the ownership of an underlying pool of assets - loans given out to small transport operators and first-time buyers from under-served communities.

The certificates were issued by another Shriram Group entity called Sansar Vehicle Finance Trust in December 2022.

"This is a completely collateralised transaction, and the structured deal has helped us get a rating equivalent to the sovereign for this deal," said Umesh Revankar, executive vice chairman at Shriram Finance.

Barclays was the global coordinator, while BNP Paribas, DBS Bank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered were the lead managers and bookrunners for this deal.

ALSO READ: Market regulator Sebi plans to boost municipal bond participation via ARCL

Also Read

Shriram Finance sees assets under management growth slowing to 15% in FY25

BNP Paribas sells shares of two companies worth Rs 668 cr via open market

SC strikes down electoral bonds: Full timeline and scheme explained

BNP Paribas net income falls 50%, misses earnings forecast in Q4

BNP Paribas upbeat on India bonds after JPMorgan inclusion, sees 10-yr high

High-yield borrowers tap offshore bonds as investor appetite improves

Rupee falls 5 paise to 82.95 against US dollar on back of firm crude prices

Poonawalla Fincorp announces appointment of Arvind Kapil as MD & CEO

6 in 10 find hidden charges on online banking platforms, shows data

ASK Hedge Solutions aims to raise Rs 3,000 crore from AIF in 18 months

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Shriram GroupBondsbond market

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story