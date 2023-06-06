Sidbi signs MoU with HDFC Bank to offer financial solutions to MSMEs

State-owned Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HDFC Bank for providing financial solutions to MSMEs.

Under the MoU, SIDBI and HDFC Bank will work together to provide complete financial product and services to the customers under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The MoU will facilitate providing complete financial solutions to MSMEs in a seamless manner.

This arrangement will enable MSMEs to avail financial products and services of both the banks.

Both banks will endeavour to bring more MSMEs in financial ecosystems through the arrangement.