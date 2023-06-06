Home / Finance / News / Sidbi signs MoU with HDFC Bank to offer financial solutions to MSMEs

Sidbi signs MoU with HDFC Bank to offer financial solutions to MSMEs

State-owned Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HDFC Bank for providing financial solutions to MSMEs.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Sidbi signs MoU with HDFC Bank to offer financial solutions to MSMEs

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2023 | 5:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

State-owned Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with HDFC Bank for providing financial solutions to MSMEs.

Under the MoU, SIDBI and HDFC Bank will work together to provide complete financial product and services to the customers under Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

The MoU will facilitate providing complete financial solutions to MSMEs in a seamless manner.

This arrangement will enable MSMEs to avail financial products and services of both the banks.

Both banks will endeavour to bring more MSMEs in financial ecosystems through the arrangement.

Also Read

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady

HDFC twins sink as Street fears MSCI blow may trigger $200 mn outflow

Multi-asset funds: Diversified portfolio ensures smoother experience

Course5 Intelligence announces second close of $53 million funding round

75% of Indian businesses will increase investment on data streaming: Report

RBI not to remove its finger from repo rate pause button: Experts

RBI's efforts to drain liquidity signal its intent to quash inflation

Topics :SIDBIHDFC BankMSMEs

First Published: Jun 06 2023 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story