Fake ₹500 notes at six-year high in FY25, ₹2000 counterfeits fall: RBI

Counterfeit notes of ₹500 denomination (excluding specified banknotes) detected in the banking system rose 37.35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 1,17,722 in 2024–25 from 85,711 in 2023–24, the highest level in six years (since FY20), the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) annual report showed.

ALSO READ: Disinflation path clouded by geopolitical, trade, weather volatility: RBI The number of counterfeit notes below ₹200 denomination also rose by 13.9 per cent YoY to 32,600 pieces. On the other hand, detection of fake ₹100 denomination notes declined nearly 23 per cent YoY to 51,069 pieces.

Fake ₹2000 denomination notes saw a steep 86.5 per cent drop to 3,508 pieces in FY25 from a five-year high of 26,035 in FY24. Last year’s spike had been attributed to the withdrawal of ₹2000 notes from circulation and the large-scale processing of these notes by banks.

The RBI had announced the withdrawal of ₹2000 banknotes from circulation on 19 May 2023. The total value of these notes, which stood at ₹3.56 trillion as of the close of business on 19 May 2023, declined to ₹6,266 crore by 30 April 2025. Thus, 98.24 per cent of the ₹2000 banknotes in circulation at the time of the announcement have since been returned, the RBI said in a press release.

ALSO READ: RBI's net income rises 27.5% to ₹2.69 trillion in FY25 on forex gains During the Lok Sabha session in November 2024, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary stated that counterfeit ₹500 notes from the Mahatma Gandhi (new) series had increased to 85,711 pieces in 2023–24, up from 21,865 in 2018–19. Detection of fake ₹2000 denomination notes had risen to 26,035 from 21,847 over the same period.

Despite the spike in ₹500 fakes, the overall number of counterfeit notes detected fell to 2,17,396 pieces in FY25, compared to 2,22,638 in FY24. The RBI report highlighted a continuing downward trend in the detection of counterfeit currency over recent years.