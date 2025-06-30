Small savings rates unchanged for sixth straight quarter from July 1

The Union Finance Ministry on Monday left interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes — including the Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificate (NSC), and other government-backed savings instruments — for the sixth consecutive quarter, beginning 1 July 2025.

"The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the second quarter of FY26, starting from 1 July 2025 and ending on 30 September 2025, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the first quarter (1 April to 30 June 2025)," the Finance Ministry said in a notification.

According to the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will continue to fetch an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on three-year term deposits remains at 7.1 per cent.

Interest rates for the popular PPF and post office savings deposit schemes are also unchanged at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. The Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) will continue to offer 7.5 per cent interest, with a maturity period of 115 months. The NSC will retain its 7.7 per cent interest rate for the July–September 2025 quarter. Similarly, the monthly income scheme will offer a return of 7.4 per cent, as in the previous quarter. With this decision, the interest rates on small savings schemes — largely operated through post offices and designated banks — have remained unchanged for six straight quarters. The last revision occurred in the fourth quarter of FY24, when the government had adjusted rates on select schemes.