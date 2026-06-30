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Small savings scheme interest rates unchanged for second quarter: FinMin

The interest rate on the Public Provident Fund (PPF) has been retained at 7.1 per cent, while post office savings deposits will continue to earn 4 per cent

Small savings, rate cuts
Aman Sahu New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2026 | 5:43 PM IST
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The government on Tuesday kept interest rates unchanged on various small savings schemes, including the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and National Savings Certificate (NSC), for the ninth consecutive quarter starting July 1, 2026.
 
In a notification, the Finance Ministry said the interest rates on small savings schemes for the second quarter of FY2026-27, from July 1 to September 30, 2026, will remain the same as those applicable during the first quarter of the financial year.
 
According to the notification, the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will continue to offer an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the three-year term deposit will earn 7.1 per cent.
 
The interest rate on the Public Provident Fund (PPF) has been retained at 7.1 per cent, while post office savings deposits will continue to earn 4 per cent. 
 
The Kisan Vikas Patra will carry an interest rate of 7.5 per cent, with investments maturing in 115 months.
 
The National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to offer 7.7 per cent during the July-September quarter.
 
The Monthly Income Scheme will also continue to provide an interest rate of 7.4 per cent during the quarter.
 
With the latest decision, interest rates on small savings schemes operated mainly through post offices and banks have remained unchanged for nine straight quarters.
 
The government last revised interest rates on some small savings schemes in the fourth quarter of FY2023-24.
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Topics :small savings schemesFinance MinistryInterest Rates

First Published: Jun 30 2026 | 5:35 PM IST

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