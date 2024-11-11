SME, agri segments to drive SBI's loan growth above industry average

At a time when credit growth in the banking system has moderated to 11.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), with the general expectation for FY25 credit growth around 13 per cent Y-o-Y, State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, has projected loan book growth of 14-16 per cent Y-o-Y for FY25, driven by small and medium enterprise (SME), agriculture, and corporate segments.

Additionally, SBI has indicated that this incremental credit growth will be supported by a corresponding increase in deposit growth, which it expects to rise by over 10 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by focused deposit mobilisation.

“Management is confident of above-industry loan growth of 14-16 per cent in FY25. While Xpress credit will rebound, the corporate sanction pipeline has increased to Rs 6 trillion from Rs 4 trillion, which will boost growth in corporate credit,” said analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities, adding that SME growth will also remain strong. “Management expects double-digit deposit growth for FY25 and does not see deposit growth as a constraint to loan growth,” they added.

According to a Motilal Oswal report, Xpress credit growth (personal loans) at SBI is regaining momentum, with a high turnover and an average tenure of 14 months. “Growth in secured credit is likely to continue, supported by a robust pipeline of corporate proposals totalling Rs 6 trillion, with additional growth from increased working capital utilisation,” the report added.

Separately, India’s largest private sector bank, HDFC Bank, has indicated that it will grow its loan book slower than the industry average as it aims to reduce its elevated credit-deposit (CD) ratio, which has weighed down industry credit growth.

SBI, late last week, reported its Q2 earnings, posting a 28 per cent Y-o-Y increase in net profit, beating Street estimates, driven by a sharp rise in non-interest income, including treasury and foreign exchange earnings.

Margins, however, moderated by 8 basis points (bps) for the lender, which is attributable to higher funding costs. Management expects to maintain net interest margins (NIMs) in line with FY24 levels (3.3 per cent), as rate hikes on MCLR loans — which constitute 42 per cent of the loan book — are expected to provide some cushion to NIMs in the coming quarters, according to Macquarie Research.

More From This Section

“Management continues to target 14-16 per cent loan growth in FY25, driven by SME, agriculture, and corporate segments,” the report added.

Regarding deposit growth, SBI management has stated that it will continue to focus on increasing its share in current accounts (CA) and maintaining leadership in savings accounts (SA) by enhancing customer outreach and expanding branches. Nuvama’s report noted that the bank has undertaken several initiatives to improve current accounts, such as reducing dependence on government accounts, targeting business accounts, establishing a relationship manager team for standalone accounts, and pursuing current accounts as a multi-service-oriented programme.

SBI’s shares closed 0.54 per cent higher on the BSE at Rs 847.80.