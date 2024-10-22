StanChart to double down on SME, affluent, wealth banking segments

Retail banking is “core” to UK-based Standard Chartered Bank’s strategy in India as it is looking to double down on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), affluent, and wealth banking segments, according to the bank’s senior management.

This comes after the bank, last week, sold its personal loan portfolio of over Rs 4,100 crore to Kotak Mahindra Bank.

“Retail banking is very much part and parcel and core to our strategy in India,” said Aditya Mandloi, managing director (MD), head of wealth and retail banking, India and South Asia.

“…that was just a divestment of a small portfolio that we had. We have robust plans (in India). And, our focus is to double down on affluent, SME, and wealth management,” he said referring to the transaction it undertook with Kotak Mahindra Bank.