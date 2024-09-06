Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Sanjeev Mehta quits Standard Chartered Bank, set to launch new venture

Sanjeev Mehta quits Standard Chartered Bank, set to launch new venture

Mehta resigned in July this year with plans to launch a greenfield venture, a statement said on Friday

Standard Chartered Bank, Sanjeev Mehta
Standard Chartered Bank, Sanjeev Mehta | Image: LinkedIn
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 7:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sanjeev Mehta has stepped down as Standard Chartered Bank's managing director and head of transaction banking sales for corporate, commercial and institutional Banking for South Asia after a 17-year career at the bank.

Mehta resigned in July this year with plans to launch a greenfield venture, a statement said on Friday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

His departure from the bank comes at a time when the Indian financial landscape is undergoing rapid change, presenting both challenges and opportunities for new entrants, it said.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stable currency fosters internationalisation, says Zarin Daruwala

Standard Chartered Bank exits Protean eGov Tech, sells stake for Rs 225 cr

Standard Chartered Q1 2024 results: Profits rise 5.5%, beat estimates

Jio Financial set to hire StanChart India consumer banking head Kusal Roy

AdaniConneX in talks with banks to raise $900-950 mn in offshore loan

Topics :Standard Chartered BankBanking sectorBanks

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 7:48 PM IST

Explore News