Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / States not in favour of bringing aviation turbine fuel under GST: FM

States not in favour of bringing aviation turbine fuel under GST: FM

She further said that the GST Council has also deferred the decision with regard to rate rationalisation as more time is required by the GoM for a comprehensive study

Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance Minister
She said that many inputs are awaited including the one from insurance regulator IRDAI. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Jaisalmer
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 8:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that states did not agree on bringing aviation turbine fuel under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax.

"States did not feel comfortable. They didn't want the ATF because they saw it as part of the crude petroleum diesel basket, and therefore they said that it alone cannot be taken out, and therefore that continues to remain where it is today," she said while briefing media on the outcome of 55th GST Council meeting here. 

Besides, she said, no decision was taken with regard to reduction in GST on insurance premiums as the Group of Ministers (Go) needed more time to study the issue.

Many inputs are awaited including the one from insurance regulator IRDAI, she said.

She further said that the GST Council has also deferred the decision with regard to rate rationalisation as more time is required by the GoM for a comprehensive study.

However, the Council made suggestions with regard to GST rate revision on various items including fortified rice kernels and gene therapy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NPS Vatsalya growing, onboards 75,000 people since launch: PFRDA chairman

GST Council issues clarification on proposal of taxation on popcorn

NPS' assets under management to touch Rs 15 trn by FY end: PFRDA Chairman

GST Council defers decision to reduce tax on health, life insurance

GoM on rate rationalisation defers report submission to GST Council

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanAviation fuelGST

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story