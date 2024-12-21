Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / News / GST Council issues clarification on proposal of taxation on popcorn

GST Council issues clarification on proposal of taxation on popcorn

"Ready-to-eat popcorn", which is mixed with salt and spices, and has the essential character of namkeens currently attracts a 5 per cent GST if it is not pre-packaged and labelled

If it is supplied as pre-packaged and labelled, a 12 per cent GST is levied. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Jaisalmer
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 6:27 PM IST
GST Council on Saturday agreed to issue a clarification on taxation of popcorn, saying that pre-packed and labelled ready-to-eat snacks will attract a 12 per cent tax while an 18 per cent GST will be levied if it is caramelised.

There is no change in the tax rate of popcorn and the GST Council has only agreed that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) will issue a circular clarifying the current taxation regime of popcorn. 

"Ready-to-eat popcorn", which is mixed with salt and spices, and has the essential character of namkeens currently attracts a 5 per cent GST if it is not pre-packaged and labelled.

If it is supplied as pre-packaged and labelled, a 12 per cent GST is levied.

However, when popcorn is mixed with sugar (caramel popcorn), its essential character changes to that of a sugar confectionary, and would therefore be classifiable under HS 1704 90 90 and attract an 18 per cent GST, as per the clarification.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :GST CouncilGST ratesTaxation

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 6:27 PM IST

