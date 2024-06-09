Home / Finance / News / Statsguru: RBI's earnings from foreign currency assets rise significantly

Statsguru: RBI's earnings from foreign currency assets rise significantly

Foreign currency asset earnings, which were more than twice the earnings from domestic sources, were the primary reason behind the boost in overall income in 2023-24

foreign currency dollar
Premium
Representative Picture
Samreen Wani
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 9:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been earning more from its foreign currency assets in recent years. Earnings touched 4.2 per cent on average from foreign currency assets in 2023-24. This was the highest in years and significantly more than the 2.8 per cent recorded in 2018-19.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Overall, the RBI has logged higher income, with a balance sheet size exceeding Rs 70 trillion as of 2023-24. Foreign currency asset earnings, which were more than twice the earnings from domestic sources, were the primary reason behind the boost in overall income in 2023-24.


While the RBI’s income rose to Rs 2.76 trillion in the latest year, compared to Rs 2.35 trillion in the previous year, growth slowed to 17 per cent. Income grew by 47 per cent in the previous year, helped by gains from foreign exchange transactions.


Higher income has been accompanied by lower outgo. The central bank’s expenditure declined by 56.3 per cent to under Rs 1 trillion. Expenditure had touched Rs 1.5 trillion in the previous year on higher provisions which have since declined. Among other heads, the cost of printing notes was around Rs 5,000 crore. Employee cost went up by 31 per cent, exceeding Rs 7,800 crore due to accrued liabilities related to retirement benefit expenses.


The balance sheet grew by 11.08 per cent in 2023-24 compared to 2.5 per cent in the previous year. It has gone up by over 70 per cent since 2018-19.



At over Rs 2 trillion, the RBI transferred a higher surplus to the government for 2023-24 than the previous year, which is expected to boost government finances.

Also Read

RBI press conference LIVE: It is supervisory action on Paytm, says Guv Das

RBI's Monetary Policy Committee second meeting of FY25 from June 5-7

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%: What should borrowers do?

RBI MPC: Repo rate kept at 6.5%; Q4FY24 inflation forecast lowered to 5%

RBI Policy: What are the expectations from first MPC meet after elections?

RBI opens gates for investors, companies to invest in overseas funds

PNB to expand overseas footprint, to open representative office in Dubai

Monetary policy review: RBI resolutely on hold amid comfort over growth

RBI asks banks to rework biz plan, flags gap in credit, deposit rates

Consumers see further rise in spending over one year, says RBI survey

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :RBIforeign exchangeCurrency

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 9:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story