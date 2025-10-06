Supreme Court to hear plea challenging constitutional validity of STT

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea challenging the constitutional validity of the Securities Transaction Tax (STT).

A bench led by Justice JB Pardiwala sought a response from the Union government, through the Ministry of Finance, on the petition filed by Aseem Juneja, through advocate Siddhartha K Garg.

The plea has alleged that the STT violates the fundamental rights to equality and to trade or earn a livelihood, as well as the basic right to live with dignity. STT is a tax charged on the purchase and sale of securities, including stocks and derivatives.

The plea also argues that STT violates the principle of double taxation, as the petitioner — a stock market trader — pays capital gains tax on the profit made in the market and then also has to pay STT, in addition to the capital gains tax paid on the same transaction.