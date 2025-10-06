Home / Finance / News / Hero Future Energies secures ₹1,908 cr funding from SBI, Canara Bank

Hero Future Energies secures ₹1,908 cr funding from SBI, Canara Bank

These funds will be utilised for the development and construction of a 120 MW renewable hybrid project at Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a statement

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency
With a repayment period of 21 years, the funding will ensure timely project execution and commencement of commercial operation, the company said. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 4:47 PM IST
Hero Future Energies on Monday said it has secured Rs 1,908 crore in funding from public lenders State Bank of India and Canara Bank.

The company has secured funding of Rs 1,908 crore from the State Bank of India (lead) and Canara Bank through SPV Clean Renewable Energy Hybrid Three Private Limited.

The project is contracted with SJVN and integrates wind, solar, and storage technologies to deliver reliable peak power.

With a repayment period of 21 years, the funding will ensure timely project execution and commencement of commercial operation, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

