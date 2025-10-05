SBI aims to be one-fourth of India's GDP by assets: Chairman C S Setty

As India moves forward with its goal of becoming a developed nation — Viksit Bharat — by 2047, the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), aims to increase its asset size from the current 20 per cent of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) to 25 per cent, which would also help the bank break into the top 10–20 global banks in terms of asset size, said C S Setty, chairman, SBI.

Setty was in conversation with Dilip Asbe, MD & CEO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), on NPCI’s YouTube channel.

“SBI is seen to be a proxy to the Indian economy as it has a 23 per cent share in deposits and a 20 per cent share in loans. Consistently for more than 15–20 years, SBI’s asset size has been 20 per cent of the GDP of the country. As India grows in different ways towards the Viksit Bharat goal, SBI is positioned to support this growth,” he said.

“Our aspiration is to make this 20 per cent asset of the GDP to 25 per cent. We would like to be one-fourth of the Indian economy in terms of assets. That also gives us the aspiration that eventually we would be one of those top 10 global banks or top 20 global banks in terms of assets. Today, we are the only Indian bank in the top 50,” he further said. As of the end of FY25, the balance sheet size of your bank has crossed Rs 66 trillion. Setty highlighted that India has to focus on the emerging sectors.

“It could be semiconductors, it could be green hydrogen, it could be battery storage. We also believe that over the years, SBI has been not only helping industries in terms of financing, we were also helping them to build capability because we understood the sectors. So, we are setting up an industry cooperative or coordinated body called the ‘Centre of Excellence’ for project financing of emerging sectors in SBI,” he said, adding that a lot of such new-age sectors will contribute to the Indian economy and SBI will be ready for financing these sectors. Setty also underscored that SBI is the only multinational bank from India with a global presence. He said the bank’s international business is focused on supporting Indian corporates in their aspirations to access global markets and raise financing in those countries, including through external commercial borrowings.