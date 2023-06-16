Home / Finance / News / RBI imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on Manappuram Finance NBFC norms violation

RBI imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on Manappuram Finance NBFC norms violation

The Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on Manappuram Finance for non-compliance with certain provisions of the NBFC norms

Press Trust of India Mumbai
RBI imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on Manappuram Finance NBFC norms violation

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2023 | 8:50 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakh on Manappuram Finance for non-compliance with certain provisions of the NBFC norms.

This penalty on the Thrissur-based gold loan company, which by AUM is the second largest such pure-play lender, is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the company with its customers, the central bank said on Friday.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted a statutory inspection of the company concerning its financial position as of March 2021, and an examination of the risk assessment report, inspection report, supervisory letter, and all related correspondence pertaining to the same, had revealed non-compliance with the aforesaid directions to the extent it did not classify certain gold loan accounts with over-dues of more than 90 days as non-performing assets.

It also did not ensure maintenance of the mandated loan-to-value ratio in certain accounts during FY21.

Further, the regulator said the penal action is based on the unsatisfactory response from the company.

Also Read

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI Grade B recruitment 2023: Application process begins for 291 posts

Delayed monsoon can impact inflation, expect CPI at 5.2%: Deutsche Bank

Pvt banks' slippages from Covid recast nearly double than that of PSBs

Farmers in Rajasthan to get housing loans under cooperative scheme

IndusInd Bank, Wise to offer low-cost and online inward remittance services

Equitas SFB gets RBI approval to re-appoint Vasudevan as MD, CEO

Topics :NBFCRBIfinance sector

First Published: Jun 16 2023 | 8:59 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story